Chandigarh Police arrest man with 11gm cocaine

A 32-year-old Karnal resident was arrested with 11gm cocaine at a naka in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Sunday afternoon following a tip-off. Identified as Badal, he was heading towards Sector 26 when he was caught. As per officials, he used to get the cocaine from Delhi and supply it in the city.

Police said the accused is unemployed and had previously been booked in two attempt-to-murder cases in Haryana in 2009 and 2019. “He is not a drug addict. He had come to the city in 2019 and started driving taxi and made some contacts along the way,” an official privy to the investigation said. “He has contacts in some of the famous hotels in the city and discos in Sector 26 where he would supply cocaine for ₹8,000 per gram,” the official said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station and the accused was sent to three-day police remand after being produced in the court on Sunday. More arrests are likely in the case, cops said.

Woman nabbed with 2-kg marijuana

Mohali police on Sunday arrested a woman with 2-kg marijuana near Dhappar toll plaza.

She has been identified as Rajrani, a resident of Barmajra in Lalru.

Investigating officer, sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, said that the woman was stopped on the basis of suspicion while she was travelling on her scooter and on checking, the contraband was recovered.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against her at Lalru police station.