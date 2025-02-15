Chandigarh Police arrest seven drug traffickers

Chandigarh Police have arrested five individuals involved in drug trafficking and seized 84.88g heroin and 23.38g cocaine balls from their possession. Two of the traffickers in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

The arrests were made by teams from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the Crime Branch, following separate operations.

In the first operation, a team led by inspector Baldev Kumar of the task force arrested three individuals for drug peddling and recovered 61.14 grams of heroin.

The accused have been identified as Pardeep Kumar alias Deepu, 32, resident of Sector 40-A (25.44 g heroin); Anuj, 34, resident of Sector 56 (15.47g heroin); Boby, 22, resident of Bhogpur, Jalandhar, (20.23 g heroin).

The investigation revealed that Pardeep Kumar sourced heroin from co-accused Anuj and Boby, who in turn procured it from a supplier named Aman in Amritsar. Pardeep would sell the drugs in the tricity area for profit, cops said.

13.7 gms ice seized from Sector 36

In another operation, a team of the Crime Branch arrested two individuals involved in drug trafficking and seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ice), cocaine balls, and heroin.

The accused were identified as Dharmagya Tripathi, 19, resident of Karnal, Haryana, from whom 13.71g ice, 30 cocaine balls (15.38g), and 13.77g heroin were recovered. As many as 18 cocaine balls (8.81g) and 9.97g of heroin were recovered from co-accused Parshant Murare, 32, a resident of Karnal, Haryana.

Dharmagya was apprehended in Sector 36, Chandigarh, with ice. Following his disclosure, a search of his Zirakpur flat led to the recovery of cocaine balls and heroin. Further investigation led to the arrest of his associate, Parshant, who also disclosed the location of additional drugs in Zirakpur.

As per police, the accused purchased drugs at low prices and sold them in tricity area at higher rates for profit.

A strong, addictive stimulant drug, ice has a crystal-like appearance, hence its name, said police, adding that its overdose could cause chest pain, breathing problems, fits, unconsciousness, brain stroke, heart attack and even death.