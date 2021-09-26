Chandigarh Police arrests two shopkeepers for selling fake products

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two local shopkeepers on Saturday for selling items of substandard quality by using the packaging of known brands.

Those accused have been identified as Kapil Dev, 30, and Ashok Kumar, 32, both resident of Kajheri village. Police said Kapil owns Ganesh Karyana Store in Sector 52, Kajheri and Ashok owns RK enterprises in the same area. Police said the shopkeepers purchased substandard consumable items like salt, tea and detergent, repacked them and sold them.

The police arrested them based on information provided by Romesh Dutt of Speed Search and Security Networks Private Limited in Sector 34, Chandigarh. He told the police regarding the sale of duplicate/spurious daily use and consumable products of known brands at these two shops.

At Ganesh Karyana Store, the fake items recovered include 765 kg salt, 332 kg detergent and 242.8 kg tea. From RK enterprises, police recovered fake items including 6,520 kg salt and 69.25 kg tea.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and 63, 65 of Copy Right Act was registered at Sector 36 police station

From the preliminary interrogation, it has revealed that they procured these duplicate product from Delhi. The accused were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to two days in police custody.