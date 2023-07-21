2 withdraw 3.86 lakh on forged cheques, booked

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday booked two persons for cheating after they allegedly withdrew ₹3.86 lakh by submitting forged cheques in Sector 17 SBI branch. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar and Mohmmad Irshad of Chandigarh, have been booked following the complaint of Sunil Kumar Gupta, deputy manager, CCPCI, SBI Bank, Chanakya Puri, New Delhi.

The deputy manager, in his complaint, submitted that truncated images of cheques were presented through Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank for clearing amounts of ₹1.41 lakh, ₹1.21 lakh and ₹1.24 lakh in favour of Amit Kumar and Irshad, issued by customer Granules India Ltd, Hyderabad, in SBI Bank between August 10, 2017 and August 18, 2017. The cheques were honoured by SBI Bank in routine as those were presented by the two aforesaid banks.

Later, Granules India Ltd informed the SBI that they did not issue and sign the relevant cheques and the original cheques were in their custody.

“It is clear that the above mentioned cheques had been presented by the PNB and India Bank without verifying their genuineness and we had credited the cheques,” said the complainant.

An investigator at Sector 17 police station said police would also investigate the role of PNB and Indian Bank officials in cheating, if any. The police will verify how the accused got the forged cheques.

Sector 17 police have booked both the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).