Chandigarh: Police bust vehicle-lifting gang, recover 26 two-wheelers

The District Crime Cell (DCC) of Chandigarh Police has busted an inter-state vehicle-lifting gang and recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers, solving 24 theft cases, including 21 cases from Chandigarh and three from Punjab, police said on Wednesday. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused are drug addicts who committed thefts to arrange money for narcotics.

Three accused — Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi (25), Sukhdev Singh alias Debu (23) and Sandeep Singh alias Deep (24) — have been arrested in connection with the thefts.

Police said Gagandeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh were apprehended near Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, village Gajani Wala, close to Virsa Dhaba on the Ferozepur–Jalalabad road in Punjab. Based on their disclosure statements, the police recovered 13 stolen motorcycles, all lifted from different parts of Chandigarh.

The third accused, Sandeep Singh, who was earlier arrested in another case by Mauli Jagran police station, was brought on a production warrant. During further interrogation, 13 more stolen two-wheelers were recovered.

The recovered vehicles include 21 Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, two Bullet motorcycles, and three Activa scooters. The seizures are linked to multiple FIRs registered across police stations Industrial Area, Sector 31, Sector 36, Mauli Jagran, Sector 3 and Sector 11 in Chandigarh, as well as theft cases registered in Mohali and Bathinda districts of Punjab.

Police said two recovered vehicles are yet to be verified.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused are drug addicts who committed thefts to arrange money for narcotics. To evade police surveillance, they adopted a well-planned modus operandi.

“They deliberately avoided using mobile phones or vehicles while coming to Chandigarh to escape technical tracking. The accused travelled in groups by train from Ferozepur to Daria (Chandigarh), carried out vehicle thefts, and returned to Punjab after stealing the vehicles,” a police officer said.

The gang used duplicate or smart keys to unlock two-wheelers, allowing them to steal vehicles swiftly without raising suspicion.

While Gagandeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been sent to judicial custody, Sandeep Singh is currently in police custody for further interrogation.