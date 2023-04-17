Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teen caught with scooter stolen from Mohali

Teen caught with scooter stolen from Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2023 01:23 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said they stopped Amrish of Jagatpura village, Mohali, for checking at a naka and found that the scooter he was riding had a motorcycle’s registration number

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police caught an 18-year-old boy riding a scooter with a fake number plate near the open air theatre in Sector 48 on Saturday.

The accused in the custody of Chandigarh police. He had stolen the scooter from Phase 11, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The checking the scooter’s chassis number, it was found that it was stolen from Phase 11, Mohali. When the scooter owner, Surinder Kaur, was called to the spot, she identified the vehicle as hers and said she had also filed a theft complaint at the Phase-11 police station. Through further interrogation, a stolen auto-rickshaw was also recovered from the teenager.

A case under Sections 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-49 police station.

The accused was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody. Police said he was a first-time offender.

