Chandigarh Police constable ends life in Sector 26

A 54-year-old Chandigarh Police constable, who was also an ex-serviceman, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Sector 26 Police Lines on Thursday night. The 54-year-old deceased was also an ex-serviceman. (iStock)

The deceased was serving in the band staff. According to police, he was undergoing treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32, and preliminary investigation suggests he may have taken the extreme step due to his declining mental health.

The incident came to light when his wife could not find him in the morning. On checking the storeroom, she was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling. The family immediately alerted the police.

This is the second incident within a week involving a Chandigarh Police constable dying by suicide. On May 29, a constable had shot himself dead with his service pistol at his residence in the Dhanas Police Complex.

The deceased was posted at the District Court. According to police, he had returned home after completing his duty from 8.30 am to 5 pm, and took the extreme step around 9.45 pm.