Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Police constable ends life in Sector 26

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2025 09:44 AM IST

According to police, the deceased, who was serving in the band staff, was undergoing treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh

A 54-year-old Chandigarh Police constable, who was also an ex-serviceman, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Sector 26 Police Lines on Thursday night.

The 54-year-old deceased was also an ex-serviceman. (iStock)
The 54-year-old deceased was also an ex-serviceman. (iStock)

The deceased was serving in the band staff. According to police, he was undergoing treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32, and preliminary investigation suggests he may have taken the extreme step due to his declining mental health.

The incident came to light when his wife could not find him in the morning. On checking the storeroom, she was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling. The family immediately alerted the police.

This is the second incident within a week involving a Chandigarh Police constable dying by suicide. On May 29, a constable had shot himself dead with his service pistol at his residence in the Dhanas Police Complex.

The deceased was posted at the District Court. According to police, he had returned home after completing his duty from 8.30 am to 5 pm, and took the extreme step around 9.45 pm.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police constable ends life in Sector 26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On