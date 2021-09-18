Chandigarh Police crack Sector-27 robbery with arrest of two

From a makeover to staying in hotels to consuming drugs, the main accused in the Sector 27 robbery – a cook and a car washer – fulfilled all their desires after robbing a model-cum-actor of ₹6.2 lakh on September 7, police said on Friday.

On the run for 10 days, the main accused, Arjun, alias Nepali, 26, of Shahimajra village, Phase 1, Mohali, and Arjun Shrestha, 24, of Mataur village, Mohali, have finally landed in police net.

Having spent most of the booty to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, the accused were found in possession of just ₹40,000.

“They visited several places in Himachal Pradesh after hiring cabs and stayed at expensive hotels. They also spent big on getting a makeover, including tattoos, and hair rebonding and colouring,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

He added, “Both are addicted to drugs and went to Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, where they purchased more intoxicants. They were arrested from the Sector 43 ISBT after they returned to Chandigarh.”

Apart from the two accused, police have already arrested their other two accomplices, Sunil, alias Sunny, alias Bihari; and Prem, alias Motu, an auto-rickshaw driver. ₹11,000 in total and the victim’s Apple AirPods were recovered from them.

One stood guard outside, three robbed victim

On September 7, while Prem stood guard outside the 27-year-old victim’s house, the other three entered her house. They easily made their way into the premises around 12.30pm, as the door was left open by the domestic help.

Holding the home-alone victim captive at knifepoint, they took her debit card and forced her to reveal the PIN, following which Sunil and Prem left to withdraw money from her account.

As the two other robbers started to search the house for valuables, the victim grabbed the ₹6 lakh kept in a room and locked herself in the bathroom. But she handed over the cash after Nepali cut open the bathroom’s mesh window.

Visited sister for Rakhi after robbery

After the robbery, Nepali and Shreshta returned to Phase 1, Mohali, in an auto-rickshaw, and using the looted money, went on a shopping spree for clothes and shoes.

They also visited Nepali’s sister in Mundi Kharar, where they celebrated Rakshabandhan. After presenting her ₹4,000, the duo returned to Chandigarh, where they stayed at a hotel in Sector 52 for three hours, before leaving for Bhunter, Himachal Pradesh.

Main accused already convicted of burglary

Nepali has already served a three-year sentence at the Ropar jail in a burglary case and was released in May this year. He was lodged in the Patiala jail also in connection with another case.

A trained cook, who works at a furniture shop in Mohali, Nepali has been arrested thrice previously by the Mohali Police as well. Shrestha earns a living by washing cars.

The victim had identified Nepali, as one of the four men who had delivered furniture at her house on August 30, after his saffron patka came off during the robbery.