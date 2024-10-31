Chandigarh Police file challan against ex-AIG for son-in-law’s murder

Nearly three months after retired Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Malwinder Singh Sidhu shot his son-in-law dead at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, the Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against him on Wednesday. The case will next come up for hearing on November 11, when the court will start hearing arguments on charges. (HT photo)

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 103 (2), 61 (2) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The case will next come up for hearing on November 11, when the court will start hearing arguments on charges.

As per the chargesheet, Harprit Singh, 34, was shot dead by his father-in-law, Malwinder Singh Sidhu, 59, at the court complex’s mediation centre on August 3 this year.

The victim, Harprit, was a 2011-batch Indian Civil Accounts Services (ICAS) officer and was then posted as controller of accounts, Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, New Delhi. He and Amitoj, Malwinder’s daughter, had gotten married on July 19, 2020.

But their marriage ran into trouble a few months later and the two families had been on bitter terms since then.

Amitoj had accused Harprit of dowry harassment, and a case was registered against him and his mother based on her complaint in January 2021.

On the day of the crime, the ICAS officer and his parents were present at the court complex, while Malwinder was representing his daughter who had been in Canada since November last year.

Malwinder had opened fire with his pistol, targeting Harprit, who was shot in the chest and neck, leading to his death.

Malwinder, who has been facing several criminal cases from the past already, had claimed that all cases against him were registered only after Harprit was accused in criminal cases following a marital dispute. He had claimed the extortion cases that got him suspended were orchestrated by his son-in-law.