Chandigarh Police file challan in Sadar Bazaar murder case
On January 5, Sunil, a resident of EWS in Dhanas, was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19, Chandigarh
Police submitted challan against four persons in connection with a murder case, wherein a 25-year-old salesperson was stabbed to death by another salesperson in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19.
On January 5, Sunil, a resident of EWS in Dhanas, was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him.
Police arrested four accused identified as Naginder, alias Allu, a resident of Colony Number 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Sunil, alias Lalji, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, and one Sushil Yadav under Sections 323 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-19 police station.
After a scuffle broke out at Sadar Bazaar, one of the four accused, who was arguing with the victim, took out a knife and stabbed Sunil to death.
On seeing this, the crowd gathered at the spot and the attackers managed to flee. Sunil was rushed to GMSH-16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigation revealed that Ranjit and Sunil were working as salesmen in Sadar Bazaar. Accused Naginder was employed as a driver, Sunil worked at an ice cream factory in Dera Bassi and Ranjit was a salesman in the Sector-19 market.
The case is now listed on Tuesday.