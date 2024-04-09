 Chandigarh Police file challan in Sadar Bazaar murder case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Police file challan in Sadar Bazaar murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2024 06:48 AM IST

On January 5, Sunil, a resident of EWS in Dhanas, was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19, Chandigarh

Police submitted challan against four persons in connection with a murder case, wherein a 25-year-old salesperson was stabbed to death by another salesperson in Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19.

HT Image
HT Image

On January 5, Sunil, a resident of EWS in Dhanas, was stabbed to death by another salesman known to him.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Police arrested four accused identified as Naginder, alias Allu, a resident of Colony Number 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Sunil, alias Lalji, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, and one Sushil Yadav under Sections 323 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-19 police station.

After a scuffle broke out at Sadar Bazaar, one of the four accused, who was arguing with the victim, took out a knife and stabbed Sunil to death.

On seeing this, the crowd gathered at the spot and the attackers managed to flee. Sunil was rushed to GMSH-16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed that Ranjit and Sunil were working as salesmen in Sadar Bazaar. Accused Naginder was employed as a driver, Sunil worked at an ice cream factory in Dera Bassi and Ranjit was a salesman in the Sector-19 market.

The case is now listed on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police file challan in Sadar Bazaar murder case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On