Chandigarh: Police nab 3 in cyber fraud of over ₹11 lakh

The cyber crime police station has arrested three cyber criminals involved in two major online financial frauds of ₹11.28 lakh, exposing how victims were cheated through fake loan modification and investment schemes.

On the complaint of Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh, police registered a case after he was cheated of ₹4.61 lakh. The victim had earlier taken a business loan and later received a call from a person posing as a financial company executive. He was told his loan repayment could be modified only if he cleared the existing one. Persuaded, he transferred the amount via links sent over WhatsApp.

Investigations revealed that the defrauded money was deposited into accounts belonging to Vikrant Singh, 31, in Indian Overseas Bank and Saurav Kumar, 26, in ICICI Bank, both residents of Lucknow. Acting swiftly, cyber police conducted raids in Lucknow, arresting Vikrant on September 24 and Sourav on September 25.

During interrogation, they admitted that they provided their bank accounts and withdrew cash on behalf of another person.

In another case, complainant Anil Prakash Dubey reported a loss of over ₹6.67 lakh in a bogus bulk share trading scheme. He had received a WhatsApp call from a man posing as a Tata Capital employee, who promised high returns. Initially, the complainant was given small profits to gain his trust, after which he was persuaded to invest more. When asked to put in an additional ₹22 lakh, he realised he had been duped and lodged a complaint.

Police traced the transactions to an IDFC First Bank account operated by Abulaish Ansari, 50, a resident of Deoriya, Uttar Pradesh. A raid in Gorakhpur led to his arrest on September 22. His mobile phone, containing numbers used in fraudulent deals, was seized. He confessed to working with accomplices and disclosed information on their hideouts.