Chandigarh Police nab eight-time drug offender with 1 kg opium
Named in eight drug cases, an Ambala resident was once again found in possession of drugs by the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police.
The accused Lakhmir Singh, 49, alias Lakhi, who hails from Garnala village in Ambala district, was caught with 1 kg opium near Shiv Mandir, Mauli Jagran, on Monday.
According to police, drug cases registered against him go all the way back to 2005 and he was also arrested by the Ambala police in a theft case in 2004. He was let out on bail six months ago and returned to drug peddling again.
A fresh case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
The accused was presented before a court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police remand. Officials said they had some leads on his sources and more recoveries were expected in the coming days.
MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS
Ill-maintained roundabout: Firm’s contract scrapped
Taking action against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement with M/s Finvest Enterprises, Sector 37, for maintenance of the Sectors 32/33-45/46 roundabout. The commissioner also ordered superintending engineer, horticulture, to submit a report of all 30 roundabouts being maintained by various agencies. “If the chowks are not improved within a few weeks, we will maintain them ourselves,” said Mitra.
Man held for posing as food inspector
Police have arrested a man for trying to extort money from a shopkeeper in Sector 28 by posing as a food inspector. The accused was identified as Karan Chauhan, 24, of Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Police said the accused worked for a private firm in Mohali that tests food. But the food safety department had not hired its services. A case has been registered.
Two caught with drugs in Panchkula
The crime branch of Panchkula arrested two men with drugs on Monday. Hazrat Ali of West Bengal was caught with 37 gm ganja from the Mansa Devi market. Another person, Neeraj, was arrested in Ramgarh village, Panchkula, for possessing 7.27 gm heroin. Separate cases have been registered.
PUCA celebrates its 7th Foundation Day
The Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) celebrated its 7th Foundation Day on Tuesday. MP Poonia, vice-chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi; Buta Singh Sidhu, vice-chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda and Yogesh Kochhar, director, Microsoft Corporation, addressed PUCA delegates virtually.
