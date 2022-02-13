Chandigarh Police nab history-sheeter with drugs in Sector 7

Different teams of Chandigarh Police recovered drugs, arms and illicit liquor from different parts of the city amid increased checking ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

The crime branch arrested a resident of Sector 7 after 500 grams of charas was recovered from him. Identified as Deepak Sharma, 49, he had come out on parole in May 2021. He was caught during checking near the Sector 7 C/D turn on Madhya Marg on Friday. The accused is already facing three cases under the NDPS Act and one of theft.

Two held with arms

The operation cell arrested a Panchkula man after a countrymade pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his Mahindra Bolero at a naka on the road from St Kabir School to Grain Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Identified as Satbir Singh, alias Gujjar, 28, the suspect lives at Bhainsa Tibba village in Mansa Devi Complex.

In another case, Rohit Kumar, 23, of Sector 52, Chandigarh, was arrested after a sharp-edged weapon was found in his possession near the fish market in Sector 41. Cases have been registered under the Arms Act at police stations in Sector 26 and 39, respectively.

Two held with illicit liquor

Meanwhile, two men were held with illicit liquor in separate cases. Manish Kumar, 32, of Badheri village was arrested after police recovered 12 bottles of countrymade liquor from his possession in Sector 41D on Saturday.

Kamal Kant Verma, 45, of Dadumajra Colony was arrested with 96 quarters of countrymade liquor near the government school in Sector 38 (West) on Friday. Both were booked under the Excise Act, and later released on bail.