Chandigarh: Police nab two theft accused

With the arrest of two persons, cops of the Sector-36 police station solved two cases, including one of house theft and one motor vehicle theft case. Police nab two theft accused in Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

Police have recovered a gas cylinder and one motorcycle from the possession of the accused. Besides, 10 more stolen gas cylinders and one stolen Honda Activa, which they stole from Mohali, were recovered from their possession.

On December 8, complainant Chandan Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, reported theft of his motorcycle from near Attawa, Sector 42, Chandigarh.

Police on Saturday nabbed a bike-borne person, at a check post laid down near ISBT-43, who later confessed that he stole the motorcycle from Attawa on December 8. The accused was identified as Sonu Kumar, 29, a Kajheri resident.

On December 18, complainant Neeraj Prabhat Mohi reported the theft of an Indane gas cylinder from his house in Sector 35. Police on Saturday laid a barrier at Sector 42/36 dividing road, near Attawa gurudwara, and arrested one Honda Activa rider, carrying a gas cylinder, on suspicion.

He was identified as Ranjeet Kumar, 36, a resident of village Jagatpura in Mohali.

During interrogation he disclosed that he had stolen the Activa from Mohali and the gas cylinder from Sector 35, and was going to sell it, on Saturday.

Police said both the accused were drug addicts and committing thefts to meet their day-to-day expenditures.