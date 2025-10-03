Chandigarh police raise natural death compensation for to ₹3 lakh

Chandigarh Police has enhanced financial assistance for families of police staff, raising the natural death compensation from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh. The aid in case of accidental death on duty has also been increased to ₹10 lakh. To support education, loans up to ₹5 lakh will be available at a concessional 5% interest rate (HT File)

The announcements were made during a Bada Khana held at Police Lines, Sector 26, where UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also declared the restoration of the 13th salary for UT police personnel, which had remained pending for the last two years due to technical reasons.

Chandigarh Police has announced a series of enhanced welfare measures for its personnel and their families, significantly strengthening financial and social support. The revised provisions include death compensation of ₹3 lakh for natural death, ₹5 lakh for accidental death off duty, and ₹10 lakh for on-duty accidental death, along with an increase in funeral fees from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. Aid for permanent disability has been raised up to ₹3 lakh, while the marriage loan limit has been enhanced to ₹4 lakh.

To support education, loans up to ₹5 lakh will be available at a concessional 5% interest rate. Personnel will also receive ₹20,000 per month as extraordinary leave (EOL) assistance in cases of prolonged illness, and ₹1 lakh emergency medical aid with paediatric care facilities at the police hospital. Additionally, ₹20,000 assistance has been announced for the air transportation of mortal remains within India. Monthly salary deductions with 3.5% interest, suspended since 2022, will also resume, with arrears released to retired personnel.On the occasion, scholarships amounting to ₹1.85 crore were distributed among 402 wards of police personnel. Another 21 students who excelled in academics and sports at the national and international level were felicitated by the administrator.

DGP Sagar Preet Hooda acknowledged the crucial role of police families, saying, “Our families are the driving force behind every patrol, every mission, and every presence.” A tribute was also paid to personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The administrator further announced cash rewards for best-performing police stations – IT Park ( ₹50,000), Sarangpur ( ₹30,000), and Industrial Area ( ₹20,000).