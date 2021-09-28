Chandigarh Police rejig: ASP, 4 DSPs transferred
In the order issued on Monday, Chandigarh Police transferred ASP Mridul and DSPs Rajnish, Niyati Mittal, Amrao Singh and Rashmi Yadav
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
In a reshuffle in the Chandigarh Police, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been assigned new responsibilities.
According to the orders issued on Monday, ASP Mridul will look after the operation cell. DSP Rajnish has been appointed as the DSP, crime and headquarters. Niyati Mittal is now DSP, economic offences wing and security (headquarters), and will continue to hold the charge of DSP, line.
DSP Amrao Singh has now been moved to the women and child support unit. DSP Rashmi Yadav will continue to hold the charge of cyber crime investigation cell in addition to looking after all IT projects of Chandigarh Police.