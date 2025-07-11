Chandigarh police’s Samavesh programme disposes of 7,386 plaints in 2 years

Almost two years since the launch of police-community partnership programme ‘Samavesh’, the UT police have disposed of thousands of complaints and also created awareness amongst over a lakh residents, reveals data. As per the programme, one sub-inspector rank officer of the police department is engaged at each Samavesh Kendras to provide services and remains available for 12 hours at the centre. (HT File)

Under the scheme, the police received 9,920 complaints under various categories from October 1, 2023 till June 30, 2025 and disposed of 7,386 of the same.

Samavesh, which in its operational term means policing along with the community, was launched in October 2023 with an aim to reduce trust deficit, dignity deficit and spatial disconnect among citizens and the police.

A total of 1.2 lakh residents of Chandigarh have attended 2,478 awareness programmes organised by the police in this time period. These awareness programmes ranged from drug awareness, gender sensitisation, harassment of women at public and workplaces, awareness about various welfare schemes of the government and also meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

A total of 215 missing mobile phones were recovered by Samavesh staff and the same were handed over to their applicants/users. In this period, as many as 13,581 senior citizens’ visits were made on a daily basis by Samavesh staff deputed in various police stations.

The Samavesh staff in the presence of concerned station house officers (SHOs) conducted 324 meetings with the members of resident welfare and market welfare associations. These meetings are organised on a monthly basis to hear and resolve their issues.

A special drive regarding tenant and servant verification was conducted in 2024 and a total of 2,679 tenants/servants were verified under this drive. Tenants/servants verification drive/camp is still ongoing starting from July 15 till July 20.

As per the programme, one sub-inspector rank officer of the police department is engaged at each Samavesh Kendras to provide services and remains available for 12 hours at the centre. The in-charge of Samavesh Kendra works in consultation with the Police Station Level Committee.

Samavesh Kendras provide the facility of e-FIR registration, complaint registration, character verification, employee verification, tenant verification, servant verification, lost article report, locked house registration, passport verification, know the status of complaints/case service.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the scheme has enhanced the efficiency of police and has been very successful in building police community partnership. “The staff dedicated for the programme have been ensuring speedy redressal,” she added.