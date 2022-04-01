Chandigarh Press Club’s photography exhibition at Sector 17 underpass comes to a close
Chandigarh Press Club’s 16-day exhibition, Newscapes 7, being held at the underpass connecting Sectors 16 and 17 came to a close on Thursday evening. An annual feature, the event is organised in the memory of eminent photojournalist Yog Joy. 51 photojournalists showcased their work this year.
New public toilet block set up at Shastri Market
A new public toilet block near Shastri Market, Sector 22, was inaugurated on Thursday. Public toilets have been renovated under Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s scheme at a cost of ₹20 lakh. The newly-built block has separate provision for differently-abled as well as male, female and transgender persons.
The toilets have QR codes on them so that people can share their feedback about the availability of electricity, water supply, cleanliness of toilet premises and toilet seat while using the facility. Public toilets have been renovated under a Smart City Limited scheme at a cost of ₹20 lakh.
Mauli Jagran man held with 48 injections
Workshop on personality development
Man arrested for stealing iron grille from Sector 42 stadium
A case under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station.In another incident, an unidentified person stole four AC copper pipes from the backside of Hotel GK International in Sector 35 on March 17. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station following a complaint.
PGGC holds annual athletic meet
-
Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting ₹32k
Police are on the lookout for four people, including a woman, who extorted ₹32,780 from an Ambala resident after blackmailing him with his nude video. The accused have been identified as Aarti Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Goswami, who pretended to be a Delhi Police official, and a YouTuber, Sanjay Singh, police said. To avoid trouble, he ended up paying a sum of ₹32,780 to Rahul Sharma through Paytm.
-
UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece. The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.
-
Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death
Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his grandfather Nanak Chand's death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur.
-
Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’
There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.
-
Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment
Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Their aide is yet to be identified.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics