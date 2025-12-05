Chandigarh: Prime suspects identified in Sector-26 murder case

Three days after 35-year-old Inderpreet Singh also known as “Parry” was shot dead in broad daylight near the Timber Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh Police are yet to make any arrests, even though they say the assailants have been identified. Three days after 35-year-old Inderpreet Singh also known as “Parry” was shot dead in broad daylight near the Timber Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh Police are yet to make any arrests, even though they say the assailants have been identified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

One of the men named by investigators is Piyush Piplani, a suspect who has been on the run since he emerged as a prime accused in the June killing of kabaddi player Sonu Nolta outside a mall in Pinjore earlier this year. As per police, there are two main suspects, who aimed at the victim, while others are co-conspirators.

A post circulating on social media attributed to Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer (members of the gang circle) claimed responsibility for the murder of Parry in Sector-26. The post alleged that Parry had betrayed the gang by siding with their rival faction, Goldy Brar. The post reportedly used hashtags including “#PiyushPiplani” (alongside other names), explicitly invoking Piplani’s name while declaring the killing.

Link to the Pinjore case

Piplani first came to wider attention after the high-profile June killing of Sonu Nolta outside Amaravati mall in Pinjore, where multiple rounds were fired and Nolta died on the spot. Following that incident, videos emerged on social media in which men claiming responsibility referenced Piplani. Police subsequently registered multiple FIRs and said Piplani was among the prime accused who went missing after the crime. Investigators now believe the same network may be involved in the Sector-26 incident and are exploring whether inter-personal rivalries or gang-related motives carried over across districts.

On the evening of the killing around 6 pm on Monday, Parry left a private club (in a car) near Kala Ghoda in Sector 26. CCTV footage later showed a man seated in the front passenger seat opening fire at him inside the car. Shortly after, a white SUV trailing behind pulled up and one or more assailants fired additional rounds. Police recovered several empty shell casings and a live cartridge from the spot.

Parry, 35, lived in Sector 33 and carried a long criminal record including cases of assault, extortion, illegal arms and more, across Chandigarh and Punjab. Fourteen years ago, Parry was jailed along with gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi in a high-profile assault case. The case related to a 2011 incident in which several men — allegedly including Bishnoi — forcibly entered a house in Sector 40 and attacked the occupants. Parry was previously arrested (in 2022) during a crackdown on what police called an extortion network linked to Bishnoi’s circle. During that arrest, authorities recovered a pistol with live cartridges; a US-made rifle was also seized during a follow-up. Parry was released on bail months later.