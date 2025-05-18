Chandigarh: Priyanka Thakur’s musical classical performance regales audience

Vocalist Priyanka Thakur presented a captivating classical musical performance during the 307th monthly baithak programme organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra at its ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35-B on Saturday. Priyanka Thakur accompanied by Piyush Mishra on harmonium and Divyansh Thakur on tabla during the 307th monthly baithak programme at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The programme started with Raag Malkauns, in which Priyanka presented Vilambit Khayal composition with lyrics “Peer na jane balam”.

She mesmerised the audience with her soulful singing style. After this, she presented Drut Khayal “Balam nahi aaye” in Teen Taal, which further accelerated the pace of the programme.

Making her performance more energetic, Priyanka presented Tappa Khayal “Har har mahadev pati” in Ati Drut, which was well appreciated by the audience.

After the classical performance, she gave a melodious rendition of Himachali folk song “Kunju chanchalo”, which was acknowledged with applause.

She was well accompanied by Divyansh Thakur on tabla and Piyush Mishra on harmonium.

Kendra secretary Sajal Kosar thanked the audience and artists, who were felicitated at the end of the programme.