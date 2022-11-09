Chandigarh | Professor’s house broken into in Sector 21

An unidentified man broke into the house of a private university professor in Sector 21-D and decamped with gold jewellery, ₹1.9 lakh cash and other valuables.

Complainant Rajan Sharma said the incident took place on Saturday when he had gone to Delhi. On returning, he discovered that the house was ransacked and two gold rings, two earrings, three pairs of gold tops, five ladies suits and ₹1.9 lakh cash along with some taps and plumbing equipment were missing.

“Usually, my mother is at home, but luckily she was not present at the time of the incident,” the complainant said.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 19 police station. While the victims hadn’t installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their house, police obtained recordings of the accused leaving the house around 3pm.