Chandigarh property grab case: Police claim no knowledge of cop’s Canadian citizenship

The Chandigarh police on Monday said that it has no knowledge of Canadian citizenship taken by a police inspector accused in the Sector-37 property grab case.

The UT administration’s public prosecutor, Ashu Mohan Punchhi, informed the high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan that it does not have any record of the officer seeking clearance for the same.

It was on November 23 that UT police had opposed his bail plea. They sought time to file a status report, including how the police officer got permanent residency of Canada despite being in government service.

Now suspended, Rajdeep Singh is an accused in property grab case also involving former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, realtor Manish Gupta, Satpal Dagar, brother of a UT deputy superintendent of police and Gurpreet Singh, who impersonated as the owner of the property, Rahul Mehta, to execute its sale deed in March 2019. The FIR was registered on March 2.

The submission on Monday was made during the bail plea moved by Rajdeep Singh. Meanwhile, the court deferred the hearing for February 3 on his plea and another plea moved by Mahajan who has sought quashing of a second FIR registered against him in November for allegedly threatening a witness in a murder case registered in 2019. Mahajan, who is behind bars in the case, had claimed that he is a victim of vindictive attitude of police, whose senior officers have created a false story and manipulated a complainant against him.