Chandigarh: Property registration, event permissions now just a click away

In a significant step towards simplifying public services, the Chandigarh administration has introduced two web portals for easy property registration, event permissions and access to certified property records. The National Generic Document Registration System for digital property registration, along with the web portal featuring both the Online Event Permissions System and the Online Certified Copy of Record of Rights, was launched by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Through NGDRS, property owners can now schedule online appointments for property registration, pay registration fees digitally and track the status of their document registration requests in real-time.

UT has also introduced online delivery of the Registered Deed, further reducing the need of in-person visits to the registrar office. The NGDRS portal can be accessed at https://ngdrs.chd.gov.in/NGDRS_CH/.

Further, property holders can apply, track and download certified copies of their property rights records on the official portal, https://serviceonline.gov.in/.

The Online Event Permissions System is also available on the same portal, allowing citizens to apply, make payments and track approval for events such as rallies, protests, religious processions, road shows, exhibitions, concerts, cyclothon, walkathon, etc.

One-time registration required

To apply for event permission and certified property record services, the applicant has to register once on the portal: https://serviceonline.gov.in/citizenRegistration.html.

After successful registration, applicant has to login on https://serviceonline.gov.in/ and apply for the required services.