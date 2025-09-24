Chandigarh: PU gets stricter on ‘entry sticker’ rule

A special drive was conducted by Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday morning to stop students entering the university without vehicle stickers. The security staff has sent details of over 300 students to the dean students welfare (DSW) office to get the students registered for the vehicle sticker scheme. (HT Photo for representation)

Speaking about this, PU chief of university security, Vikram Singh said, “While we have been checking the gates daily, on Tuesday we sought the details of the students without the stickers. To account for the extra checking, the parking in front of Atma Ram Photostat shop was used to avoid bottlenecks.”

Parents bringing their kids for classes and those who live inside the campus will still be allowed to enter, while those with vehicle stickers will not be stopped at gates.

DSW Amit Chauhan added that this will remain a daily exercise and they will get in touch with the chairpersons of the students found without stickers to get the process expedited.