Chandigarh: PU mulls piped natural gas for houses on campus

Panjab University (PU) is considering a proposal for the supply of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) for quarters/houses under the university. There are around 700 houses on both Sectors 14 and 25 campuses of the PU.

The PNG will be supplied by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd and the matter is currently under the consideration of a special panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The panel was earlier scheduled to meet last week, but the meeting was not held and is now expected in the coming days.

A member of the committee said, “The matter is in the final stage.” As per the letter sent by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd in June last year, the university had requested to formulate a fresh plan having certain provisions for PU. The letter to PU states that connection charges cannot be waived off. The company has also said as per the company policy mess connections, laboratory connections, etc, are non-commercial connections and charges for gas usage in non-commercial connections are lesser as compared to commercial gas.

However, they have said all shops as well as canteens will be covered under commercial connections and shall be charged accordingly.

What has been decided so far?

The previous meeting of the committee held last year resolved that the company would be accountable for monitoring the laying of the PNG and internal mechanism for security deposit be devised by the PU.

They had also recommended that the construction (maintenance department) of PU will supervise the gas pipeline work and also ensure that the safety of this system from time to time is maintained by the company.

Moreover, the members of the panel had resolved that fire and leakage of the PNG be attended by the company within 25-30 minutes and other complaints on priority within 3-4 days.

Last year it was also decided that there would be a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited and PU and the company will give MoU to the members of the panel and then the further decision will be taken.