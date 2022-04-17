Chandigarh | PU professor duped by Singapore-based firm
Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping an assistant professor at Panjab University’s department of botany.
The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing Singh’s Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts.
Detailing the ordeal, Singh said, “The woman had gotten in touch with me over WhatsApp and had said that she worked for an investment company. She had asked me to invest as well, but I had refused. She would send me bank details of some of her Indian clients and would ask to transfer money into my account. This happened between November and December 2021.”
Later, Singh found out that his bank account had been flagged in an FIR registered in Visakhapatnam after a woman said she had been cheated of ₹53,000 over this investment scam. Someone from Tamil Nadu has also come forward with a similar complaint, having allegedly been duped of ₹12 lakh.
A case under sections 417 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. No arrests have been made yet.
-
Four firms, directors booked for duping DHFL of ₹1,057 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against directors of four real estate firms for allegedly duping Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited of ₹1,057 crore. The case was first registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station and later transferred to EOW for investigation. HT has seen a copy of the FIR. Dhaval Kamdar, Chetan Mawani refused to speak on the matter.
-
Proposal for allowing viva remotely to be taken up next PU senate meet
Panjab University students may soon be allowed to attend viva remotely via online methods as the varsity senate will take a final call on the same in its forthcoming meeting scheduled on April 26. PU senate, the varsity's apex governing body, is expected to mull over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate's physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.
-
IVRI scientist develops plant dye-based meat testing kit
You can check the quality of meat before starting to cook it and , for this, Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute says it has developed the country's first plant-material based kit that is capable of monitoring the freshness of meat and its products. The kit has to be placed on the surface of the meat or inside a packet to check its quality, says the scientist behind the innovation, Dr Suman Talukder.
-
Congress’ Jayshri Jadhav wins Kolhapur by-poll
Congress candidate Jayshri Jadhav won the by-poll held in the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment defeating rival Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 19,307 votes, results declared on Saturday revealed. Chandrakant Jadhav died in December 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications, thus necessitating the by-election, which took place on April 12, and saw over 61% voter turnout. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a “victory of progressive thoughts.”
-
It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics