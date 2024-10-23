Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PU senators accuse administration of withholding poll notification

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The senate, which represents faculty, students and alumni, plays a critical role in Chandigarh’s PU’s decision-making process

Senators at Panjab University (PU) staged a demonstration in front of the vice-chancellor’s office on Tuesday over a delay in announcing the schedule for the next senate election.

Senators staging a demonstration in front of vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Senators staging a demonstration in front of vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

PU senators accuse admn of withholding notification to maintain status quo

The protesters expressed frustration at the university administration’s failure to issue the election notification, which was due in January 2024, according to the university’s calendar.

With the current senate’s term ending on October 31, the demonstrators argued that the delay threatens the university’s democratic values. They accused the administration of deliberately withholding the notification to maintain the status quo, calling it an affront to the institution’s governance system.

The senate, which represents faculty, students and alumni, plays a critical role in PU’s decision-making process. The protesters voiced concerns that the central government is attempting to weaken the senate structure, viewing the election delay as part of this larger effort.

“Senate elections are vital to restoring democracy and encouraging healthy competition within the university,” the protesting senators stated, warning that their agitation would escalate if the election notification is not issued promptly.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticised the delay, alleging that it is part of a conspiracy by the Centre to undermine the university’s autonomy. He called for immediate elections and vowed to oppose any efforts to dismantle the Senate.

In a post on social media, the leader said, “The deliberate delay in holding elections to Panjab University’s senate by the government of India is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to end PU’s autonomy. The Akali Dal will vigorously protest against any attempt to scrap the institution of the #Senate as well as undue interference in the internal affairs of the University. We demand immediate conduct of elections to the Senate whose term is ending in nine days.”

The protest has gained support from several student organisations, including Sath, NSUI, SOI, and PUSU, who joined the senators in demanding swift action from the university administration to preserve democratic governance and hold the elections on time.

