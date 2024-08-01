Chandigarh: PU senators call on V-C Renu Vig, registrar

With no headway on releasing the schedule for senate elections and the senate term coming to an end on October 31, various senators held a meeting with Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig and registrar YP Verma on Wednesday. Panjab Univeristy V-C Renu Vig said until the senate elections schedule is not approved by the chancellor’s office, it cannot be released. Varsity authorities have told the senators that a fresh letter will be written to expedite the process. (HT Photo)

While a 240-day notice has to be given for some of the bigger constituencies like that of registered graduates, senators were assured that the schedule will be released with 90 days to go till the end of the term, which is also the notice that has to be given for smaller constituencies. However, with July coming to an end, this period will also be over by August 2. The senate is likely to be left only with nominated senators from November 1 if the elections are not called.

14 senators including ex-officio senate member and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ferozepur (urban) Ranbir Singh Bhullar were present at the meeting.

One of the senators in attendance, professor Rajat Sandhir, explained that due to Covid, the term of the senate had been extended in 2021. This was again given as an option while the senators urged that the schedule be released immediately.

Another senator, professor IS Sidhu said, “We have been telling the authorities to follow this issue up with the chancellor’s office for the past few months. If the issue is not resolved immediately, we will be forced to take legal recourse in the matter.”

V-C Renu Vig said until the schedule is not approved by the chancellor’s office, it cannot be released. Varsity authorities have told the senators that a fresh letter will be written to expedite the process.

PU authorities maintain that the senate will still continue working after October 31, as despite the delay, some other constituencies will already be in place along with the nominated members and the senate can work and take decisions even with depleted strength. The next senate meeting is likely to be held in September this year.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises of 91 members. Out of these, 47 are elected from eight constituencies and the rest are nominated or are ex-officio members.