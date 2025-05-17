Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PU strengthens campus transport with 2 new buses

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The 45-seater buses are expected to improve daily transport facilities for students and staff, while the pick positioner-equipped tractor will assist in pruning of trees across the PU Chandigarh campus

In a step towards strengthening campus mobility and safety infrastructure, Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig flagged off two new 45-seater buses and a tractor equipped with a pick positioner from her office on Friday.

PU V-C Renu Vig flagging off the new 45-seater buses on Friday. A tractor for tree pruning was also introduced. (HT Photo)
PU V-C Renu Vig flagging off the new 45-seater buses on Friday. A tractor for tree pruning was also introduced. (HT Photo)

The 45-seater buses are expected to improve daily transport facilities for students and staff, while the pick positioner-equipped tractor will assist in pruning of trees across the campus.

Vig said, “The university administration is continuously working to upgrade campus facilities and ensure the safety and convenience of all stakeholders.”

Amandeep Singla, assistant engineer (horticulture), informed that the pick positioner is an efficient machine for pruning trees and will expedite the process, thereby improving safety for campus passersby.

