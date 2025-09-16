Chandigarh: PU student council gets first-ever constitution

Panjab University on Monday enforced the first-ever constitution of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), clearly defining the powers, responsibilities and financial duties of its elected members. Allegations of financial misappropriation during student fests have also been levied on organisers from the student council. (HT Photo for representation)

The constitution outlines the financial functions of the PUCSC, requiring members to participate in planning, auditing and disbursing the amalgamated fund, as well as managing council-related sponsorships and event expenditures in consultation with the dean student welfare (DSW).

All bills, tenders, quotations and sponsorship documents must be signed as per standard operating procedures, with final reports submitted to the DSW within seven working days of each event.

The council will also maintain a separate council event account under the supervision of the DSW for the deposit of sponsorships and stall rents, ensuring proper audit provisions.

The demand for a formal constitution was first raised by last year’s PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg, who alleged that the previous president had overridden his powers regarding student fests.

A committee was subsequently formed to draft the constitution. It has now been implemented for the newly elected office-bearers, though they have yet to receive copies themselves.

Allegations of financial misappropriation during student fests have also been levied on organisers from the student council.

In 2024, during the Jhankar fest, the council president ran into controversy after musical equipment listed in quotations was missing. In the purchase committee meeting, the quotation of ₹70,000 was removed from the fest expenditure.

During the 2024-25 academic session, PU had allocated ₹22 lakh for student fests. However, following incidents of chaos, mismanagement and a student’s murder during a March 2025 concert, star nights, which entail the highest expenditure, have now been prohibited.

Leadership roles defined

PUCSC president: Will be the official representative of the student body in all formal and external engagements. Will oversee executive decision-making, policy direction and financial transparency

Vice-president: Will assist the president in all matters, including financial oversight, reviewing bills and monitoring sponsorships. Will officiate in the president’s absence.

Secretary: Will maintain written records of all decisions by the council, copies of bills and receipts and archiving of sponsorship letters.

Joint secretary: Will coordinate council activities, assist in filing event-wise expenditure statements and maintain a working ledger for internal review and DSW inspection.

The financial responsibilities of departmental representatives (DRs) have also been specified. They will assist in the preparation and filing of event-wise expenditure statements and ensure that all sponsorships involving their departments are reported in writing and routed through official DSW channels.