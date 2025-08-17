Chandigarh: PU students lift dharna as police agree to scale down deployment

Panjab University (PU) students lifted the all-party dharna on campus after UT police agreed to scale down deployment ahead of elections. A meeting between the two sides took place on Friday, after which they arrived at a consensus. Authorities will also review/resolve one-way traffic flow after a detailed report submitted by the chief of university security and final decision will be taken by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of UT police and the traffic committee of PU. (HT photo for representation)

PU authorities have given the students a written assurance that Chandigarh police will not raid hostel rooms and only wardens and PU security guards will be allowed to do so. Authorities, however, said that UT police will take action in case any incriminating matter comes to light.

Authorities said that at different nakas in the varsity, only university security officials will check student vehicles. They also assured students that the Chandigarh police will not issue any traffic challans on the campus.

Authorities will also review/resolve one-way traffic flow after a detailed report submitted by the chief of university security and final decision will be taken by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of UT police and the traffic committee of PU.

The letter -- HT has a copy -- providing assurance was signed between assistant dean student welfare and NSUI, ASA, PUSU, HPSU and other student leaders.