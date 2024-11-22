Chandigarh: PU to bolster security at boys hostels after drug overdose incident

In the wake of a drug overdose-related death in Boys Hostel Number 7 on Tuesday, Panjab University is considering hiring a second guard or attendant to check IDs of all those entering hostels and to keep a further check. The warden of a boys hostel explained how many outsiders arrived only for meals with their hosteller friends and occasionally stayed back for the night. But it was not always possible to check their IDs or ensure their names were entered in the guest register. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said, “We held a meeting regarding this on Thursday. Girls hostels have a guard and also an attendant, who ensures that guests mark their entry in the guest register and can be present if the guard is not available for some time. We are considering a similar arrangement at boys hostel as well to enhance checking.”

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “We will increase checking. Two teams of hostel wardens have been formed that will visit hostels at random at night and will have to submit regular reports.” She said drug abuse in the varsity was concerning and they will work on counselling and raising awareness.

DSW Women Simrit Kahlon agreed that there was more strictness regarding entry of outsiders at girls hostels, which ensured greater discipline.

On November 19, an outsider, who stayed overnight at Boys Hostel Number 7 without entry in the guest register, was declared brought dead at GMSH-16 after a drug overdose. Police subsequently registered a case of culpable homicide against two youths, including a PU student, who were with the deceased and arrested them. Videos recovered from one of the accused’s phone had revealed that the deceased, Vikas, was lying unconscious since 3 am on Tuesday, but the two accused, Aryan and Parikshit, were themselves intoxicated and didn’t rush him to a hospital till later during the day.