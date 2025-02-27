Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Punjab bowl out Mumbai for 237 on Day 1 of CK Nayudu Trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Punjab openers Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (18*) and Harnoor Singh (5*) ensured a steady start, reaching 27 for no loss in nine overs at stumps

Punjab made a strong start in the CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 men’s final, bowling out Mumbai for 237 in their first innings on Day 1 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur. Ayush Goyal (4/60) and Emanjot Chahal (3/69) led the bowling attack, putting the hosts in a commanding position.

The CK Nayudu tournament is being held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur. (HT File)
The CK Nayudu tournament is being held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur. (HT File)

Mumbai suffered an early collapse, losing two wickets without scoring a run. Krish Bhagat removed Nutan, while Ayush Goyal dismissed Angkrish, leaving the visitors struggling. However, Himanshu Singh (66) and Ayush Vartak (77) steadied the innings before Mumbai was eventually bowled out in 78.3 overs.

Punjab openers Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (18*) and Harnoor Singh (5*) ensured a steady start, reaching 27 for no loss in nine overs at stumps. Punjab now trail by 210 runs with all ten wickets intact, setting up an intriguing second day.

Brief scores

Mumbai (1st Innings): 237 all out in 78.3 overs (Himanshu Singh 66, Aayush Zimare 31, Ayush Sachin Vartak 77; Ayush Goyal 4/60, Emanjot Chahal 3/69)

Punjab (1st Innings): 27/0 in 9 overs (Jaskaranvir Singh Paul 18*, Harnoor Singh 5*)

