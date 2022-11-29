Chandigarh: Punjab para-athletes protest near CM’s house over demand for jobs

Alleging step-motherly treatment by the Punjab government, over 20 para-athletes from the state held a protest near the CM’s house in Chandigarh on Monday seeking cash awards and government jobs.

They were stopped by the Chandigarh Police while they were marching towards the CM’s house. The protesting para-athletes had also brought their trophies and medals with them.

Expressing disappointment over Punjab government’s sports policy for para-athletes, Sanjeev Kumar, who received a state award in 2009 and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2017, said, “It is a shame when states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are doing so much for para-athletes, but the Punjab government is doing nothing to acknowledge their achievements. I have been promised a job since 2017, but nothing has been done so far.”

Sanjeev, 36, has won several international medals representing India and has been national champion in para badminton for a decade. He trains at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The protesting para-athletes have been asked to meet Navraj Brar, officer on special duty to Punjab CM, on Tuesday morning. “All they say is cash awards will be given for winning medals in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Why not honour national champions?” questioned Sanjeev.