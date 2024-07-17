Chandigarh puts a rider on retention of old registration numbers on new vehicles

To prevent misuse of choice and fancy registration numbers, the UT administration has decided that a person can retain an old registration number on a new vehicle only if the number has been registered under her/his name for a minimum of three years on the date of filing of the application. As per records, the DC Office and RLA in Chandigarh had processed 1,324 applications for retention of fancy/choice vehicle registration numbers in the last three years. (HT Photo)

Until now, the Registering & Licensing Authority (RLA) had been allowing retention of old registration numbers on new vehicles and old vehicles purchased from other states. Besides, any person holding a choice or fancy vehicle registration number could retain the registration number on his/her new or other vehicle.

However, it was observed that the applicants are purchasing old vehicles having choice/fancy registration numbers from the owner of vehicles only to get the choice/fancy registration number so as to use it on their newly purchased vehicles or old vehicles purchased from other states.

To curtail this practice, the UT administration has brought in the fresh condition.

Transport secretary Vinay Pratap Singh said this amendment in Chandigarh Motor Vehicles Rules was necessary to prevent the misuse of provisions regarding the retention of choice/fancy vehicle registration numbers. He said that fancy/choice vehicle registration numbers are allowed for retention by deputy commissioner on payment of half of reserve price of the fancy/choice registration numbers.

As per records, the DC Office and RLA had processed 1,324 applications for retention of fancy/choice vehicle registration numbers in the last three years and collected a revenue of ₹1.41 crore from retention of old fancy/choice vehicle registration numbers.