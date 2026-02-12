Chandigarh: QAA to promote development of NABL plus category labs in Haryana

The Haryana Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) in collaboration with National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) will promote development of NABL plus category laboratories in the state to strengthen the quality assurance system. This helps reduce testing errors, enhances the reliability of reports, and enables technically sound decisions in public infrastructure projects. (HT Photo for representation)

This was stated by Haryana QAA chairperson, Rajeev Arora on Wednesday at a one-day seminar and awareness programme. Testing and calibration reports issued by NABL-accredited laboratories are accepted in more than 80 countries under international mutual recognition arrangements.

Arora said that there was a need to develop a strong network of accredited laboratories in various sectors - roads and buildings, bridges, water supply, sewerage, power infrastructure, agricultural testing, medical services and environmental monitoring. Arora said that accurate testing of cement, steel, concrete, soil, bitumen, water quality, wastewater, electrical equipment and air quality was essential for the safety and durability of public infrastructure.

He said that NABL accredited labs bring calibration accuracy, internal quality control and effective implementation of quality management systems. This helps reduce testing errors, enhances the reliability of reports, and enables technically sound decisions in public infrastructure projects.

Arora who chaired the seminar said that NABL-accredited labs were crucial in today’s technical and regulatory environment as it formally confirmed laboratory’s technical competence, impartiality and compliance with international standards.