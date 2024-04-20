Chandigarh: Rail passengers bear brunt of Shambhu stir as five trains cancelled

The ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border on the Ambala-Sahnewal railway section resulted in cancellation of five trains from Chandigarh to Amritsar, Ferozepur and Katra on Friday. Indian Railways officials clarified that the cancellations were necessary to prioritise clearance for diverted trains passing through Chandigarh. (HT file)

This disruption impacted the commute of hundreds of passengers, especially those relying on railways to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Indian Railways officials clarified that the cancellations were necessary to prioritise clearance for diverted trains passing through Chandigarh.

The diverted trains ply on distant southern routes, which usually have higher occupancy and frequency, compared to the cancelled trains, they said.

On Friday, trains including 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar, 14630 Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express, 12411 Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express, 12412 Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express and 14503 Kalka-Katra Express were cancelled due to the diversion of long-route trains via Chandigarh.

Even on Saturday, 12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh, 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express and 14504 Katra-Kalka Express will remain cancelled, according to Indian Railways officials.

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near the Shambhu border on Wednesday, demanding the release of three fellow protesters who were arrested in February and March during the ongoing farmers’ stir.

The farmers planned a rail roko protest on April 9, but it was postponed after authorities promised their release by April 16. However, the farmers were not released. This protest affected about all trains from Ambala and Ferozepur divisions, with many being diverted through Chandigarh or Dhuri in Sangrur.