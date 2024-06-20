Chandigarh railway station revamp in slow lane, project to take three more months

After missing the deadline twice, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has extended the work completion deadline by another three months, following the missed May 31 deadline. The project will be a beacon for other stations across the Indian railway network, which will be redeveloped along the same lines. (Sant Arora/ HT)

RLDA is a statutory authority under the ministry of railways responsible for developing railway land.

Prior to the old deadline, RLDA had announced that the revamped station with world-class facilities would be ready by April 10, 2024.

According to an RLDA official, “The completion of project has been extended by another three months.”

Multiple attempts to contact Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman of RLDA, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls, texts, or WhatsApp messages.

“The physical progress is around 67%. The major remaining task is the air concourse, which needs to be prepared in proper working condition. Following that, RLDA will take around 30-day blocks to complete work on platforms 1, 2, and 3,” said Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager, Ambala Division.

“RLDA has requested additional three months, and we are providing all necessary assistance from the railway’s side,” he added.

The completed work includes the construction of beams, columns, and walls, among other structures. The remaining work includes the construction of an air concourse, four state-of-the-art foot overbridges, parking areas on Panchkula side, and a proper roof over the entire railway station.

To construct the air concourse spanning across the railway tracks, trains will need to be diverted. Additionally, the power supply lines for train traffic will have to be temporarily relocated to avoid inconvenience to the public. This process requires permission from railway authorities and is quite lengthy.

The upgraded station will feature state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a paid lounge, an enquiry counter, office spaces, and retail areas.

On the Panchkula side of the project, a large parking area spanning four acres is being constructed, along with at least nine commercial sites.

Chandigarh railway station, which serves the tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, is part of the northern railway zone’s Ambala division.

The redevelopment tender for the station, estimated at ₹462 crore, was awarded to M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (Pvt) Ltd in December 2022. The upgrade work commenced in January 2023.

Earlier, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation was tasked with upgradation of the railway station, which was to be finished by 2021. After delay due to the pandemic, the railway board handed over the work to RLDA in April 2022.

The project, which authorities call a lighthouse project, will be a beacon for other stations across the Indian Railway network, which will be redeveloped along the same lines.