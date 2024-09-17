Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Railway station’s platforms 5, 6 to remain closed till September 19

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 17, 2024 09:02 AM IST

To construct the bridge towards Kalka and Ambala, trains originating from, culminating at or passing through Chandigarh railway station’s platforms 5 and 6 have been directed towards platforms 1, 2, 3, and 4

Due to the ongoing redevelopment project at Chandigarh railway station, platforms number 5 and 6 will remain closed for 10 days from September 19, railway officials confirmed.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Chandigarh railway station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. (HT Photo)
Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Chandigarh railway station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. (HT Photo)

To construct the bridge towards Kalka and Ambala, trains originating from, culminating at or passing through platforms 5 and 6 have been directed towards platforms 1, 2, 3, and 4. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

JP Singh, station superintendent, said trains coming to these platforms don’t see much boardings, adding that construction work of platforms 1 to 4 was complete. The Ambala division has deployed extra staff to direct passengers to reach Platforms 1 to 4.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On