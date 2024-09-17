Chandigarh Railway station’s platforms 5, 6 to remain closed till September 19

Due to the ongoing redevelopment project at Chandigarh railway station, platforms number 5 and 6 will remain closed for 10 days from September 19, railway officials confirmed. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Chandigarh railway station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. (HT Photo)

To construct the bridge towards Kalka and Ambala, trains originating from, culminating at or passing through platforms 5 and 6 have been directed towards platforms 1, 2, 3, and 4. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

JP Singh, station superintendent, said trains coming to these platforms don’t see much boardings, adding that construction work of platforms 1 to 4 was complete. The Ambala division has deployed extra staff to direct passengers to reach Platforms 1 to 4.