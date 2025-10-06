Chandigarh: Refund ₹1.5-L fare, grant ₹22,000 relief to city resident, airlines told

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-1 (North) has directed Air Canada and Lufthansa Airlines to refund ₹1.51 lakh ticket money and pay ₹22,000 compensation to a Sector-19 resident after she was unable to catch her lay-over flight from Cairo in Egypt to Canada in 2021. Both the answering parties have been directed to refund the ticket amount and pay ₹15,000 compensation for causing mental agony and ₹7,000 as litigation costs. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the complaint, Monika Dutt, 44, planned to travel to Canada in 2021. She completed all required formalities including vaccination, RT-PCR testing in India, and medical check-ups.

She booked a two-stage journey: first from India to Cairo, Egypt, and then from Cairo to Vancouver via Munich, for which she paid ₹1.92 lakh and received confirmed tickets. She departed from Amritsar on August 25, 2021, via Qatar Airways, stayed in Cairo till August 27 and received a negative RT-PCR result on August 26. She was scheduled to fly on August 28 via an Air Canada/Lufthansa flight.

At the counter of Lufthansa Airlines, she alleged she was refused a boarding pass and the attendant said that the flight was already full and the boarding gates for the flight were closed. After exchanging feedback and emails, she felt her complaint wasn’t addressed and she approached the commission.

Air Canada in their reply stated that from the records of PNR it appears that this was a case of no show and the passenger was offloaded at Cairo airport as she did not report to the check in counter on time. They alleged that the complainant concocted the story to blame the airlines.

Lufthansa Airlines in their reply stated the ticket number was booked on Air Canada’s inventory and not on their inventory. They stated that the complainant was informed that since the flight was overbooked, she was being denied boarding as there were not enough volunteers who were willing to surrender their reservations.

Accordingly, the Complainant was informed that under the European Regulation she was entitled to receive compensation or to have her tickets rebooked. She asked the staff to rebook her tickets on the next available flight to Vancouver. This was done, however by her own volition she failed to show up and cancelled the rebooked tickets so no liability can be fastened upon them.

During deliberations, the commission observed, “We fail to understand as to why the OPs booked a confirmed ticket of the complainant, after charging full amount, when the flight was overbooked. To our mind, this has caused mental agony and harassment to the complainant at Cairo Airport. The purpose for which she booked the ticket was not fulfilled…,” they observed while ruling that there was deficiency in service.

Both the answering parties have been directed to refund the ticket amount and pay ₹15,000 compensation for causing mental agony and ₹7,000 as litigation costs.