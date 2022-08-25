Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, the convict was found in possession of 14 vials of buprenorphine and 14 vials of pheniramine maleate injections in 2017
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
Around 6.30 pm, the team noticed a man coming from the opposite side, holding a white polythene bag in his right hand. But on spotting the police, he got perplexed and started walking away speedily.
The police team stopped him and on frisking him found him carrying 14 vials of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 14 vials of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) injections.
As the accused failed to produce any permit for the injections, he was booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.
Holding the accused guilty, the court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, lest it may give wrong signal to society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances that are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling of youth.”
-
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
-
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
-
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
-
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday. Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC's enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
-
Sand miners assault forest guard, field staff in Mohali’s Mullanpur
Despite heavy security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mullanpur on Wednesday afternoon, sand miners assaulted a forest guard and field staff who caught them transporting illegally mined sand in a tractor at Perch village in Mullanpur on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said the accused were identified as Sucha Singh, his son Aman and his friend Sukhwinder, who were accompanied by some unidentified men.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics