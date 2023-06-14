Murder accused on the run for 15 years lands in Chandigarh Police net

A Chandigarh resident wanted in a 2007 murder case has been arrested by police over 15 years after the crime. The accused was arrested from Godiana village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)

As per police, four men had murdered a city resident with sharp-edged weapons on November 11, 2007.

While three accused were convicted, Shyam Lal, now 60 and a resident of Industrial Area, Chandigarh, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2010.

The victim, Jawahar Lal, and his brother Panna Lal were standing near a grocery shop around 9 pm, when the accused attacked the siblings with sticks, a knife and iron rods.

They attacked the brothers on their heads, claiming that they had passed objectionable casteist remarks against the accused.

While Jawahar Lal died on the spot, Panna Lal suffered serious injuries.

“The other three accused have already been convicted in this case, but Shyam Lal evaded arrest and was declared a PO by a court on July 26, 2010. A special team, including ASI Sureshpal and constable Parveen, nabbed the accused after constantly tracing him for the last two months through technical and personal intelligence,” said a police official.

The accused was arrested from Godiana village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Domestic help held for robbing senior citizen employer

In another case, Sector 36 police nabbed a Sangrur resident who was wanted for robbing his employer in Sector 35 in October 2020.

The accused, Jagsir Singh, worked as a domestic help at the house and lived on the top floor in a separate room.

His employer, Shivshankar Pathak, 74, had told the police that one day Jagsir expressed his desire to quit and vacated the room. When he asked Jagsir to show his luggage before leaving the house, the latter tied him up with his turban, and fled after snatching two mobile phones and ₹15,000 from his wallet.

“Every possible effort was made to trace the accused, but since the complainant never submitted any documents of the accused to the police for verification, he managed to evade arrest for three years. Jagsir has a notorious past and has already been disowned by his parents,” said inspector Omparksh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 36.

A special team constituted in the case nabbed the accused from opposite the Sector 43 bus stand on Monday.

The SHO appealed to public to get their tenants, helps and other employees verified through the police.