Chandigarh residents peeved as farmers’ protest disrupts life in Sector 34

Residents and business owners in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 are a hassled lot due to the presence of over 5,000 agitating farmers at the open ground in front of Sham Mall, transforming the area into a makeshift village of trucks, tents, and kitchens. Many residents are questioning why the Chandigarh administration allowed the farmers to camp in Sector 34 when a dedicated protest site exists near Sector 25 (Keshav Singh/ HT)

Sector 34, a major hub for educational institutions and competitive exam coaching centres, has been particularly affected. The influx of protestors has severely hampered daily activities, causing significant traffic congestion and leading to concerns about sanitation, safety, and disruption to businesses.

The farmers, who converged upon the city on Sunday, were to official end their protest on Thursday, but they continue to remain indecisive about their stay in Chandigarh.

Students are struggling to reach their classes on time due to roadblocks and traffic delays caused by the protest. “This area is known for being an educational hub, and it’s unfair to the students who rely on peace and quiet to focus on their studies,” said Vineeta, a mother whose child is preparing for competitive exams.

Businesses in the area are also feeling the heat. Sector 34 is home to numerous offices, retail outlets, and business centres, and the protest has brought a significant dip in footfall. “Our regular customers are avoiding the area because of the chaos, and we are facing a major loss in revenue,” said a shop owner.

Many residents are questioning why the Chandigarh administration allowed the farmers to camp in Sector 34 when a dedicated protest site exists near Sector 25. “The administration has held the entire city hostage by allowing such a large group to occupy a central part of the city,” said Rahul Singh, a resident, adding, “This is a commercial area and an educational hub—this decision has turned life upside down for everyone here.”

There are also growing concerns about the sanitation and cleanliness of the area. While farmers have set up makeshift kitchens and lodgings, some locals are worried that the extended stay. “They have brought in supplies, enjoying the facilities, and using public resources,” said one resident said angrily.