Chandigarh retains top status in LEADS 2024 rankings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Chandigarh has maintained its position as a top performer in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024 rankings, retaining its “Achiever” status in the Union Territory category.

The LEADS initiative, launched by the Union ministry of commerce and industry in 2018, assesses logistics performance across Indian states and Union Territories. (HT File photo for representation)
The LEADS initiative, launched by the Union ministry of commerce and industry in 2018, assesses logistics performance across Indian states and Union Territories.

LEADS 2024 rankings evaluated logistics performance across four key pillars: Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and Sustainable Logistics.

The report highlights initiatives undertaken by states and UTs across these pillars and identifies opportunities for informed decision-making.

According to Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner-cum-secretary, industries, Chandigarh, the UT endeavours to maintain its position and will work towards continuous improvement in the logistics sector.

