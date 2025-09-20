Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Chandigarh: Retd pharmacist jumps off gurdwara roof, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 06:16 am IST

Police said on Thursday evening, he visited the gurdwara and climbed onto the roof of a backside room before jumping off

A 68-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the roof at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sector 19.

The deceased, a resident of Sector 38, had retired as a pharmacist from GMSH, Sector 16, in 2016. (HT Photo for representation)
The deceased, a resident of Sector 38, had retired as a pharmacist from GMSH, Sector 16, in 2016. Police said on Thursday evening, he visited the gurdwara and climbed onto the roof of a backside room before jumping off. As the rear side of the gurdwara was deserted, the incident went unnoticed at the time.

It was only on Friday morning that devotees spotted him and alerted the police. A suicide note was recovered from his car parked near the gurdwara, said police.

According to the deceased’s family, he had recently complained of severe pain in his eyes, which left him distressed and worried about his patients.

