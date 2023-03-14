Chandigarh RLA moves 14 services completely online

In good news for applicants, the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has moved the application and document submission for 14 services completely online. The Chandigarh transport department has uploaded all types of forms on its portal for easy access, while a step-wise user manual is also available for all services. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier, applicants needed to apply for an appointment online and then visit the RLA office in Sector 17 to submit the documents physically.

Now, with the complete process available online, applicants can visit http://chdtransport.gov.in/, where they can apply for 14 services under the “Faceless Services” option, make digital payment and upload documents.

“The requirement to get an appointment for submitting the physical files has been done away with. It will save residents the hassle of waiting for appointments and visiting the RLA office. Besides, it will allow timely disposal of files and bring about transparency,” said Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh.

Singh said initially the facility had been introduced for renewal of registration certificate (RC), duplicate RC, transfer of vehicle ownership, registration of vehicles purchased in public auction, change in address on RC, removal, addition or continuation of hypothecation, issuance of NOC, cancellation of RC and updating mobile number in RC and Issuance/renewel of fitness certificate, among others.

He said the transport department had uploaded all types of forms on its portal for easy access, while a step-wise user manual was also available for all services.