Chandigarh: RLA to hold e-auction of new CH01DA series from August 11

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of registration numbers of the new series ‘CH01DA’ and re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 21. For any further information and query, applicants can contact at 0172-2700341 or the Inquiry Counter located at O/o Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

The registration for e-auction will start from August 11 at 10 am and will continue till August 18 till 5 pm and e-bidding will start from at 10 am on August 19 will continue till 5 pm on August 21.

The re-auction will be held for the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series, such as CH01CZ, CH01CY, CH01CX and CH01CW. Those who have purchased their vehicles on Chandigarh address will only be allowed to participate in the e-auction.

The vehicle owners can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgment number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in.

The detail of fees for registration for participating in e-auction, the list of reserve price of each special number, the detail of leftover registration numbers of previous series, procedure of e-auction and terms and conditions are available on the official website of RLA i.e. www.chdtransport.gov.in. For any further information and query, applicants can contact at 0172-2700341 or the Inquiry Counter located at O/o Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh.