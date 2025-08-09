Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: RLA to hold e-auction of new CH01DA series from August 11

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:22 am IST

The registration for e-auction will start from August 11 at 10 am and will continue till August 18 till 5 pm and e-bidding will start from at 10 am on August 19 will continue till 5 pm on August 21

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of registration numbers of the new series ‘CH01DA’ and re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from August 19 to 21.

For any further information and query, applicants can contact at 0172-2700341 or the Inquiry Counter located at O/o Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)
For any further information and query, applicants can contact at 0172-2700341 or the Inquiry Counter located at O/o Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh. (HT photo for representation)

The registration for e-auction will start from August 11 at 10 am and will continue till August 18 till 5 pm and e-bidding will start from at 10 am on August 19 will continue till 5 pm on August 21.

The re-auction will be held for the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series, such as CH01CZ, CH01CY, CH01CX and CH01CW. Those who have purchased their vehicles on Chandigarh address will only be allowed to participate in the e-auction.

The vehicle owners can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the unique acknowledgment number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in.

The detail of fees for registration for participating in e-auction, the list of reserve price of each special number, the detail of leftover registration numbers of previous series, procedure of e-auction and terms and conditions are available on the official website of RLA i.e. www.chdtransport.gov.in. For any further information and query, applicants can contact at 0172-2700341 or the Inquiry Counter located at O/o Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: RLA to hold e-auction of new CH01DA series from August 11
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On