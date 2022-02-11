Chandigarh Rose Festival to be held from February 25 to 27

The annual Rose Festival will be organised at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16 from February 25 to 27.

The annual fair was held symbolically last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this time around, with the cases ebbing away, most of the regular events will return.

The festival will feature food courts, musical bands, evening cultural events and special decorations based on the rose theme. However, the popular helicopter ride will not be a part of it.

The evening events will include cultural, musical and even stand-up comedy shows.

Various traditional competitions will return for the public. Self-help group will be encouraged to set up food stalls.