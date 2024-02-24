Chandigarh Rose Festival unveils kaleidoscope of blooms

The three-day Rose Festival, encompassing 829 varieties on 46 acres at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16, was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. Students dressed as red roses during the Inauguration ceremony of 52nd Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The festival will continue till February 25, from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the inaugural day, Purohit, along with MP Kirron Kher, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Saurabh Joshi, unveiled the festival brochure and a DIY pamphlet, providing information on how to grow roses at home.

Acknowledging the gardeners as the unsung heroes behind the enchanting beauty of city’s green spaces, Purohit also praised MC officials for organising a splendid show, while encouraging citizens to maintain the beauty of city’s gardens, and create small gardens on their terraces and balconies.

“MC has done well to engage citizens of all age groups to participate and enjoy in this annual festival. Alongside the breathtaking display of roses, the festival features various informative and interactive stalls, set up by MC and self-help groups,” said MP Kher.

Sustainability, creativity, innovation and inclusivity converge at the special “Zero Waste” attraction, featuring the Swachh Game Zone. Dedicated to Indian games and cleanliness, this zone aims to engage citizens of all ages in activities promoting cleanliness and hygiene.

Games such as hopscotch, skipping, sack race, lemon run, tug of war and paper flowers are available. Additionally, a photography skills learning zone, a magic show, karaoke, musical chairs and a new game called “Sortify” have been introduced. As part of Sortify, participants sort waste (depicted on balls) into dry, wet sanitary and hazardous categories for correct disposal.

In an effort to provide reasonably priced food items, MC has organised “Zero Waste Rasoi”, where only biodegradable and recyclable products are being used.

During his address, the mayor commended the efforts of the gardeners and officials who made the event vibrant with the stunning display of flowers. He also expressed his appreciation for organising the three-day show as a zero waste event.

Dhalor misses Kher’s name in official address

Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who attended the first public event as mayor on Friday, in his official address extended welcome and thanks to the UT administrator, UT adviser, municipal commissioner and other officials, but missed MP Kirron Kher’s name. Pointing this out in her speech, Kher said, “I extend my welcome to UT administrator, other officials and to newly appointed mayor Kuldeep Dhalor, even though he missed taking my name. I don’t know whether you missed out my name intentionally or it was unintentional. But when we take charge of a position, we must follow protocol.”

Keep aside politics, work for Chandigarh: Purohit

In his welcome address, Purohit said, “Chandigarh was very beautiful 20 years ago, but its position has dropped a bit in the last few years. Now everyone should come together to make Chandigarh number one once again. There was too much political buzz in the past month, but we should forget everything and work together for the development of Chandigarh. Councillors should have a big heart. Politics is okay once a year. I never think of political parties and everyone is equal for me. Now, councillors should end politics and work for Chandigarh as a team.”