Chandigarh: Run over by Thar over enmity, 1 dead, 7 booked

A 34-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a group of men allegedly rammed their Thar into them following an old dispute in Dariya around 12.30 am on Sunday, police said. Police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony. His brother Suraj sustained injuries and was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER. Pawan was declared dead at GMSH-16.

Police said seven Indira Colony residents — Malkit alias Kaka, Govinda, Monu alias Kandu, Suraj alias Jatwa, Mohant, Subhash and Arvind — have been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the accused were travelling in a Thar and a Scorpio when they allegedly spotted the brothers near a local hotel and rammed the Thar into them. The two groups reportedly had an old enmity.

Police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events. The victim’s family has also alleged that they had received threats from members of the other group through Instagram before the incident. Police are verifying the claim.